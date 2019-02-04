

CTV Kitchener





Last week’s deep freeze lead to school bus delays and children waiting outside in the cold conditions.

On Thursday temperature felt like -34C however the school board made the decision to run buses anyway, which lead to parents taking to social media to voice their concerns.

At a school board meeting on Monday evening, Bill Lemon, the superintendent of student achievement and wellbeing, reviewed the board’s policies surrounding inclement weather.

Lemon says -35C is threshold for bus operators and Student Transportation Services Waterloo Region to consider cancelling buses.

He says it comes down to whether or not their buses would be able to run reliably in those conditions.

Some of the other factors that go into the decision include current road conditions, precipitation and wind, and the ability for the municipality and townships to maintain the road conditions throughout the day.

Schools often stay open when buses are cancelled so that students don’t miss out on instructional days.

The board says parents always have the option of keeping their children home.