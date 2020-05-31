Complaint about erratic driving leads to four arrests, weapons bust
A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- A complaint to Waterloo Regional Police about erratic driving has led to four people being arrested and a dangerous weapon being seized.
The report was received around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say they located the vehicle in question around Courtland Avenue East and Highway 7/8 before they conducted a traffic stop.
A loaded assault style rifle, a large amount of ammunition, several knives, and a controlled substance were all reportedly found inside the vehicle.
Four men who reside outside Waterloo Region were arrested.
They are facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, careless use of a firearm, and weapons dangerous.