WATERLOO -- A complaint to Waterloo Regional Police about erratic driving has led to four people being arrested and a dangerous weapon being seized.

The report was received around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say they located the vehicle in question around Courtland Avenue East and Highway 7/8 before they conducted a traffic stop.

A loaded assault style rifle, a large amount of ammunition, several knives, and a controlled substance were all reportedly found inside the vehicle.

Four men who reside outside Waterloo Region were arrested.

They are facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, careless use of a firearm, and weapons dangerous.