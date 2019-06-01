Featured
Company that owns Ion Transit partners with SNC-Lavalin
An ION vehicle travels down a stretch of track in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 12:25PM EDT
Keolis, the corporation running the Ion Rapid Transit in the Region of Waterloo, has partnered with SNC-Lavalin.
The association is being done in an attempt to win a bid to build a massive expansion for the GO service.
Metrolinx has stated they are looking to add new GO stations, refurbish existing ones, and put down more track to the system.
The $21 billion project spans the next 35 years of expansion.
The bid is up against three other multi-national groups looking to win the lucrative contract.