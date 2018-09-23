

CTV Kitchener





A new company is offering transfer service between Kitchener and Guelph.

Wroute began full service on Saturday to compliment World Car-Free Day.

The company opted to use Tesla Model X vehicles in order to offer a more environmentally-friendly ride.

offers over 1,000 trips per week between Kitchener’s Fairview Park Mall and Guelph Central Station.

“There’s a lot of connections between Kitchener and Guelph, between Waterloo Region and Guelph, our economies, our families, our institutions are well-connected but our transportation doesn’t really reflect that,” said president Jason Hammond.

Rides cost $20.00 with tax and depart every 15 minutes.

Each car can carry up to seven passengers, and comes equipped with Wi-Fi.