Company offers new way to get from Kitchener to Guelph
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 2:05PM EDT
A new company is offering transfer service between Kitchener and Guelph.
Wroute began full service on Saturday to compliment World Car-Free Day.
The company opted to use Tesla Model X vehicles in order to offer a more environmentally-friendly ride.
offers over 1,000 trips per week between Kitchener’s Fairview Park Mall and Guelph Central Station.
“There’s a lot of connections between Kitchener and Guelph, between Waterloo Region and Guelph, our economies, our families, our institutions are well-connected but our transportation doesn’t really reflect that,” said president Jason Hammond.
Rides cost $20.00 with tax and depart every 15 minutes.
Each car can carry up to seven passengers, and comes equipped with Wi-Fi.