Lafarge Canada has been fined $400,000 for the death of a worker at a decommissioned cement plant near Woodstock.

The 47-year-old Kingston man fell nearly 30 feet after the walkway he was on collapsed on August 23, 2017.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident happened while contractors were conducting a tour of the facility. The plant closed in 2008 and the workers were assessing the structure for demolition.

A court determined that the walkway was corroded and could not support the worker’s weight.

They also said that there were no protections against its collapse and no adequate barriers, locks or other safeguards to block access to the walkways.

The Mississauga-based company plead guilty and was fined $400,000.

A judge also imposed a 25% (or $100,000) victim surcharge.