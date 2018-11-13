

CTV Kitchener





A company has been fined after a child was killed from falling bundles of steel tubing.

It happened on July 6, 2017 at the business on Lichty Road in Linwood.

According to court documents, J.M. Lahman Manufacturing Inc. was fined $150,000 for the incident after pleading guilty.

The fine consisted of $100,000 for permitting a person under 15 within the factory, and $50,000 for not ensuring that the bundles were placed in a manor that they could not fall off.

A 25 per cent victim fine surcharge was also charged, credited to a government fund to assist victims of crime.

Police said at the time that a family owned the industrial buildings where the incident happened, and live on the farm adjacent to the property.

A stack of steel tubing was being moved by crane when it collapsed, killing the child instantly.

It was not clear how old the child was at the time.