Commuters frustrated at Kitchener GO train cancellations

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The U.S. Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver