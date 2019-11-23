

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Woodworkers and crafters got an early start on Christmas at the Kitchener-Waterloo Woodworking and Craft Centre open house and bazaar.

The annual event raises money for the club by selling wares made by members.

Everything from chairs to bowls and a marble run from the club's vice president Stephen Moores are up for grabs.

It's also an opportunity for people to ask about membership at the community hobby shop.

"We would rather teach you to do it right than have you make the mistakes that we've already made," Moores says.

The man says he lost several digits after making a serious mistake while woodworking.

While not technically a teaching facility, he says he spends more than half of his time teaching people.

The woodworking facility has invested in high quality equipment for the sake of safety.

"Woodworking equipment is expensive and the lower quality equipment, the cheaper equipment is actually more dangerous," he says.

Moores says that the site has everything from hobby- to industrial-level tools and stresses that safety is the top priority.

A yearly membership is $225, which, he points out, is cheaper than many woodworking tools if you were to buy them yourself.

That, paired with hundreds of years of combined experience in the membership, makes it worth a visit.