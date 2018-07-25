

CTV Kitchener





A funeral was held for a local woman after she lost her life near Saskatoon.

Elmira dairy farmers Henk and Bettina Schuurmans were on a west-bound dairy tour to promote their industry.

Their trip was tragically cut short as their vehicle of choice, a tractor with an artificial cow in tow, was rear-ended by a transport truck near Saskatoon on July 9.

Bettina Schuurmans died in the collision.

Her husband Henk is still healing, but expected to make a full physical recovery.

But a family friend close to the Schuurmans believes that’s where the healing will end.

“I think it’s impossible to really replace someone,” said Wendell Schumm, a friend of the family. “There will be a hole in the family and there will be a hole in the local community as well.”

The family held a visitation at their farm on July 23 and 24.

A funeral service was held on July 25.