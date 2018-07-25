Featured
Community says goodbye to Bettina Schuurmans
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 12:45PM EDT
A funeral was held for a local woman after she lost her life near Saskatoon.
Elmira dairy farmers Henk and Bettina Schuurmans were on a west-bound dairy tour to promote their industry.
Their trip was tragically cut short as their vehicle of choice, a tractor with an artificial cow in tow, was rear-ended by a transport truck near Saskatoon on July 9.
Bettina Schuurmans died in the collision.
Her husband Henk is still healing, but expected to make a full physical recovery.
But a family friend close to the Schuurmans believes that’s where the healing will end.
“I think it’s impossible to really replace someone,” said Wendell Schumm, a friend of the family. “There will be a hole in the family and there will be a hole in the local community as well.”
The family held a visitation at their farm on July 23 and 24.
A funeral service was held on July 25.