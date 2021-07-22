KITCHENER -- A priest and family friend is raising money to support six children who lost their father to COVID-19.

Dan Hebeisen said he started the fundraiser to help support the Kitchener family through challenges and uncertainty ahead.

Felicien Lukusa died this past Sunday, according to Hebeisen. He was 56 years old.

According to Hebeisen, both Lukusa and his wife were taken to hospital for COVID-19 treatment in mid-June. They were both placed on ventilators and the couple's two oldest daughters had to look after their younger siblings.

Lukusa's wife spent three weeks on a ventilator and has since recovered.

Hebeisen said any money raised will go towards short-term financial needs, like monthly bills, and long-term finances, like access to education.