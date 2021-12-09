Community raising money to replace Brantford teen's stolen wheelchair

BRANTFORD -

A Brantford teen is housebound after his wheelchair was stolen from outside of his home.

Eighteen-year-old Nick Hickey uses a wheelchair to get around and has since 2014, when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“He’s been in the hospital the whole time since the tumour was removed for various different things,” said Nick’s father, Paul Hickey.

Nick said he was about to go to school Wednesday, Dec. 1, when he noticed his wheelchair wasn’t outside where it should have been.

“I was surprised at first and shocked,” said Nick. “I have trouble walking so I need it.”

Paul said it was chained up outside near his porch. He said he usually brings it in overnight but forgot to the night before it went missing.

“I don’t understand why someone would steal a child’s wheelchair,” said Paul.

The single father said it cost around $5,000, money he doesn’t have right now.

“Government won’t cover it. It’s less than a year old,” said Paul.

Nick hasn’t been able to go to school without his wheelchair. But his teachers have started an online fundraising campaign.

Assumption College School, the high school he goes to, is also holding a ‘dress down day’ fundraiser next week. Money raised will go towards Nick’s new wheelchair.

His teachers said several local organizations have also stepped up offering their services or donations.

“I am totally amazed and it has restored my faith,” said Anna Petitti, one of Nick’s teachers.

Paul said he is very grateful for all the support.

“Because times are tough,” Paul said.

Any additional funds will go towards a new walker for Nick. The family is also hoping to move to an affordable housing unit that is more accessible.

“It's not been easy for him. He's gone through a lot in his short life,” said Hickey.

Brantford police said they're investigating the theft.

“It is possible that it could be taken to a place like a scrap yard or possibly sold online. We would ask the public to report items such as an abandoned wheelchair if one is seen and to be mindful of on-line purchases,” said Const. Shane Seibert with the Brantford Police Service.

The teachers at Assumption hope to have a new wheelchair for Nick, with the help of the donations, by Christmas.