Community raising money for Elmira woman’s life-changing surgery

Family, friends and strangers are coming together to help an Elmira woman raise money for a life-changing surgery.

Kennedy Shannon was born with pectus excavatum, a rare condition where the breastbone is sunk into a person’s chest.

The 20-year-old has run out of medical options in Ontario and is headed to Arizona in May for surgery.

“It’s pretty scary,” she told CTV News. “It’s also very exciting obviously because we’re going to the best and I’m very excited to have a normal life again.”

Shannon has an extreme case of the condition that leaves her heart compressed on top of her stomach.

“I experience very high heart rates, from 120 to 200 beats per minute,” she said. “Basically, just sitting there doing nothing, I’ve gone to the hospital many times because I have chest pain and palpitations.”

According to her parents, the doctors claimed pectus excavatum was not the cause of her symptoms and the condition is considered a cosmetic issue.

“They just said, you know, we could do the surgery… but we just feel it’s cosmetic,” said Shannon’s mother Lori. “They kept telling Kennedy she’s nuts, this isn’t anything to do with your pectus.”

The family then got in touch with the Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

“It was like a breath of fresh air,” said Shannon. “Someone believed me.”

“It was hard, especially for Kennedy, you know, years of being told you’re crazy,” her mother explained.

Shannon’s boyfriend helped organize a hockey tournament fundraiser at the Mount Forest and District Sports Complex this weekend to help pay for the corrective surgery.

A hockey tournament fundraiser for Kennedy Shannon in Mount Forest on April 8, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News Kitchener)

“It’s great to see it, everybody coming together to help someone in need,” Mathew Weber told CTV News. “Everyone’s been behind us, helping us out, so it’s been amazing.”

“I don’t even know probably 95 per cent of these people out here playing and helping to support our cause,” marveled Shannon. “I am extremely, extremely amazed at the support we’ve received from the community.”

The surgery is expected to cost more than $100,000 USD.

So far the family has raised around $53,000 CDN through other events and their GoFundMe page.