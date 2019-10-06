

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - With a potential CUPE strike looming, families around the region may be wondering what to do with their kids if Waterloo Catholic District School Board schools are closed on Monday.

The region is offering some community programs as a way to help.

The City of Kitchener will host a camp at Lions Arena that will run daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for children ages four to 10. Space is limited and the cost to participate is $25 per day.

Cambridge will be running a camp program for children ages four to 12. It will run out of the John Dolson Centre starting on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It costs $40 per day and spaces are also limited.

In addition to the temporary day camps, the City of Cambridge offers a number of drop-in programs at W.G. Johnson Centre.

In the event that classes resume on Monday, the Kitchener and Cambridge programming sites say that parents will be refunded fully.

The City of Waterloo posted a notice to its website saying its programming team is exploring camp options in anticipation of a strike. But no specific programming has been updated and the notice indicates that such information will be available if a strike does progress.