Featured
Community of Chatsworth under boil water advisory
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 9:53AM EDT
A boil water advisory is in effect for all residents of the village of Chatsworth.
Ontario Clean Water Agency says the advisory is a precaution due to ongoing maintenance.
Chatsworth residents are being reminded to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, and preparing food.
The water remains safe for hand washing, bathing, showering and laundry.