KITCHENER -- The mayors of Stratford and St. Marys, and the Perth County Warden,are asking the provincial government to include bed-and-breakfast establishments, inns, and small hotels in their COVID-19 relief plan.

Currently many of the businesses do not meet the criteriaset out for government aid, and are ineligible for funding under the Ontario Small Business Support Grant.

Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson says this type of business is crucial to the local economy.

“We are not going to get back to having a million or a million and a half visitors a year without a strong and diverse accommodations sector,” said Mathieson.

The president of Stratford’s Bed and Breakfast Association says some operators have been forced to close and sell.

“Several are on the market at the moment, several have had to permanently close as has several in the downtown core,” said R.L Stephenson-Read.

According to Stephenson-Read, these businessesare looking at a 90 per cent drop in trafficthis summer, even with the plannedlimited return of the Stratford Festival.

“We are looking at pretty much a non-existent business in terms of the tourist coming in.”

The deadline for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant is March 31st 2021. Business owners and local political leaders are asking Queens Park to change the criteria prior to that date.