The Morningside Retirement Community employs many unique ways of keeping its residents engaged.

Within the community, half an acre makes up a community garden that has been tended by residents for over two decades.

The garden contains 60 plots which are available for free to those living there, provided they purchase their own seeds.

Morningside even plows and fertilizes the plots to maintain them—otherwise, maintenance is up to the retirees that call the New Hamburg facility their home.

Many spend up to an hour each day tending to their plot, and while it can be hard work for a senior to do, the experience can be therapeutic.

“Your knees ache for a while and then they actually get a bit better as the days go along,” said Marilyn Holden, a resident who takes part in growing.

This year, due to spring flooding, participants began planting in May.

The garden has since provided bountiful growth.

All produce is eaten, donated, or given to family and friends. Residents are not allowed to sell the produce they grow.

This creative way of keeping seniors fit and active has the added benefit of garden fresh food.