Community fundraising campaign launched for new Wellesley Township Rec Centre
A community fundraising campaign has formally been launched, with the goal of raising $2.5 million for a new recreation centre in Wellesley Township.
The 62,000 square foot recreation centre will feature a number of amenities including an ice rink, two soccer fields, gymnasium, fitness centre, walkin track and skateboard park.
There will also be a youth centre, senior’s centre, meeting rooms and a community health centre.
The new facility will be located at the corner of Hutchinson Road and Queens Bush Road.
Construction is set to begin this spring, with a projected completion date of fall 2023.
The cost of the project is approximately $27 million. The provincial government has committed just over $16 million to it.
With the launch of the community campaign, people can organize fundraisers or donate to the project.
The slogan for the campaign is “Something for Everyone,” and information on how to fundraise can be found at the website www.something4everyone.ca.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of protesters still in Ottawa after injunction granted to silence honking
A core group of protesters in the nation's capital continue to defy calls for the trucker convoy to go home as Ottawa remains under a state of emergency, with city officials demanding more resources to deal with policing them.
Facing calls to do more, Trudeau says trucker convoy 'has to stop'
As the trucker convoy protests stretch into their second week in the nation's capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for the demonstrations to end, while his government fields requests to play a role in seeing control restored in the city as the anti-COVID-19 mandate demonstrators dig in.
Supporters of trucker convoy delay traffic at Canada's busiest border crossing
Supporters of the trucker convoy have delayed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, Canada’s busiest border crossing.
Protesters quickly adapting to police measures: Ottawa chief
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says protesters are countering any police actions to bring an end to the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration that has occupied the downtown core of the nation’s capital for 11 days, with no signs of ending.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 4 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 4 in Beijing.
Foreign student in Manitoba stuck with $38K hospital bill after mental health crisis
A foreign student in Manitoba says she can’t afford to pay more than $38,000 she was billed for a nine-day hospital stay – some of it under an involuntary psychiatric hold – after she had a mental health crisis during the pandemic.
Traffic blocked both ways once again at Alberta border crossing, RCMP says
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are once again preventing traffic from passing through the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.
Canada's military moves toward inclusivity by adding feminine versions of ranks in French
The French versions of all military ranks in the Canadian Armed Forces now for the first time have official feminine equivalents.
Making sense of the numbers: Greater proportion of unvaccinated are being hospitalized
Fully vaccinated people account for the majority of daily new hospitalizations in most provinces, but experts say the risk of hospitalization is actually higher among those who are unvaccinated. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts from across the country to understand why.
London
-
Western committee creates recommendations to fight gender-based and sexual violence on campus
A committee at Western University has created four recommendations to help fight sexual violence on campus.
-
Supporters of trucker convoy delay traffic at Canada's busiest border crossing
Supporters of the trucker convoy have delayed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, Canada’s busiest border crossing.
-
Ontario housing task force recommends ways to boost supply
Ontario needs to quickly and aggressively build more homes to address the province's housing crisis, by increasing density, and limiting consultations and appeals, expert advisers said Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Supporters of trucker convoy delay traffic at Canada's busiest border crossing
Supporters of the trucker convoy have delayed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, Canada’s busiest border crossing.
-
Two-vehicle crash in Essex County sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries
One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Essex County.
-
Mainly cloudy and chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada is predicting a mainly cloudy day in the Windsor area Tuesday, with a chance of flurries.
Barrie
-
Single-vehicle crash causes temporary road closure on 11th Line in New Tecumseth
Eleventh Line between side roads 15 and 20 in New Tecumseth was temporarily closed Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash.
-
Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie launches program aimed towards unemployed women
The program is free and designed to support unemployed or underemployed women actively looking for work.
-
Georgian Grizzlies hire head coach for women’s basketball team
The Georgian Grizzlies hired Brian Hutton as the head coach for the women’s basketball team.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 4 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 4 in Beijing.
-
Making sense of the numbers: Greater proportion of unvaccinated are being hospitalized
Fully vaccinated people account for the majority of daily new hospitalizations in most provinces, but experts say the risk of hospitalization is actually higher among those who are unvaccinated. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts from across the country to understand why.
-
Ontario considers eliminating licence plate stickers for vehicles, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering scrapping licence plate stickers for Ontario vehicles, sources say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Convoy protesters shows no sign of leaving as 12th day begins
Police estimate close to 500 trucks remain parked through the so-called "red zone" of the protest and hundreds of the most committed demonstrators show no signs of leaving.
-
Protesters quickly adapting to police measures: Ottawa chief
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says protesters are countering any police actions to bring an end to the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration that has occupied the downtown core of the nation’s capital for 11 days, with no signs of ending.
-
Ottawa police investigating attempted arson in Centretown high-rise
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two people in connection with an arson investigation in a Centretown high-rise.
Toronto
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Will virtual doctor appointments continue when the COVID-19 pandemic is over?
In this week’s episode of Life Unmasked, the team explores how doctors transitioned to virtual care and what that could look like in the future.
-
Three teenagers charged in fatal shooting of 19-year-old near Toronto restaurant
Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of a North York fast food restaurant.
-
Fiscal watchdog to share report on Ontario's economic outlook today
Ontario's fiscal watchdog is set to share a report today assessing the province's economic outlook for the next year.
Montreal
-
Woman hit and dragged by school bus in Montreal, in critical condition
A school bus hit and dragged a pedestrian on Tuesday, and she remains in critical condition.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1PM
WATCH LIVE AT 1PM | Quebec premier expected to announce further relaxation of COVID-19 measures
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will speak to the province at 1 p.m. and is expected to relax health measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec director Denis Villeneuve nominated for Academy Award for Best Picture, Screenplay
Quebec director Denis Villeneuve has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and his film Dune was nominated for Best Picture.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating suspicious packages sent to three MP constituency offices
The RCMP are investigating after suspicious packages arrived at three MP constituency offices in Nova Scotia on Monday.
-
Kalin's Call: Mix of snow and rain headed for the Maritimes
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system will move north off the eastern seaboard of the U.S., crossing the Maritimes into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Relaxed public health restrictions take effect in Manitoba
Manitoba's latest round of public health restrictions are now in effect.
-
Foreign student in Manitoba stuck with $38K hospital bill after mental health crisis
A foreign student in Manitoba says she can’t afford to pay more than $38,000 she was billed for a nine-day hospital stay – some of it under an involuntary psychiatric hold – after she had a mental health crisis during the pandemic.
-
Hundreds of protesters still in Ottawa after injunction granted to silence honking
A core group of protesters in the nation's capital continue to defy calls for the trucker convoy to go home as Ottawa remains under a state of emergency, with city officials demanding more resources to deal with policing them.
Calgary
-
Traffic blocked both ways once again at Alberta border crossing, RCMP says
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are once again preventing traffic from passing through the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.
-
Southern Alberta protesters will not leave until all mandates are eliminated
Protesters continue to advocate for freedom and the lifting of all mandates and restrictions in Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | West wind, double-digit temps in Calgary
If it ain't broke… the warm spell carries on in southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, rain risk tonight
Warm air has moved in at the surface and aloft. So, while the Fort McMurray-High Level regions get some snow...here in Edmonton and surrounding regions, it's more of a rain risk for tonight and Wednesday afternoon.
-
Traffic blocked both ways once again at Alberta border crossing, RCMP says
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are once again preventing traffic from passing through the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 4 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 4 in Beijing.
Vancouver
-
Concept sketches show roadside gondola being pitched in B.C.'s Okanagan
An attraction similar to Squamish's Sea to Sky Gondola is being proposed for B.C.'s Interior.
-
Vancouver Park Board approves another pilot to allow drinking in some parks
The Vancouver Park Board unanimously approved a motion for another pilot project to allow alcohol consumption in city parks, more than three years after it began attempting to tackle the issue.
-
B.C. government to outline political agenda in throne speech
Politicians return to the British Columbia legislature today where the New Democrat government delivers a throne speech outlining its political agenda for the coming months.