Community Foundation announces over $1 million in grants to 66 local charities

Waterloo Region Community Foundation (WRCF) announced on Wednesday approximately $1 million in grants to charitable organizations across Waterloo region.

The funds were distributed through Cambridge & North Dumfries Community Foundation (CNDCF) and Kitchener-Waterloo Community Foundation (KWCF).

This funding includes a partnership with Trinity United Church and also included grants from fund holders who chose to supplement the funding available in CNDCF and KWCF’s community funds. Together, they are focused on supporting local organizations across the region that tackle issues in the community like affordable housing and mental health, said WRCF in a media release.

“The Community Fund has dollars available to grant in the community, thanks to donations generously provided by individuals and organizations over the past 38 years,” says Lynne Short, vice-president at WRCF. “Their financial contributions allow WRCF to work annually with a committee of dedicated volunteers who review grant applications and recommend how these funds will be distributed.”

The full list of charities being funded in 2022 can be found here.