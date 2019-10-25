

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





The memory of Evan Leversage lives on.

The community of St. George came together Thursday night to collect presents in honour of the seven-year-old who died from brain cancer.

All gifts donated go to the Paris Hamper Program and will be given out to kids in need in Brant County.

OPP says they brought in 200 presents on the night.

“The goal is that no kids will go without a Christmas gift this year,” said Ken Johnston of Brant County OPP.

The early Christmas tradition began in October 2015 when the town transformed into a winter wonderland.

Evan’s last wish was to have one more Christmas with his family when they found out he might not make it to December 24.

Four years later, his family is keeping his Christmas tradition alive.

“It’s breathtaking to see that years after the town and community coming together to remember Evan,” said Evan’s mother Nicole Wellwood.

Even Santa has continued to make an appearance every year.

“It’s surreal to see the same sleigh he rode in back in 2015,” said Wellwood. “My heart is bursting with love.”