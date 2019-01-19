

CTV Kitchener





“Nothing was salvageable. The entire contents of the home were destroyed.”

On Thursday a Cambridge home went up in flames and the family of five who lived there escaped with only the clothes they were wearing.

The home on Livingstone Crescent was torn down the next day.

Neighbour Christine Yeomans has been in contact with the family.

She says she wasn’t the only who feels compelled to help them get back on their feet.

“We have had an outpouring of people contacting us to find out where they can drop off donations.”

She says the response from the community has been overwhelming.

“They are teary-eyed. So happy. They can’t believe how everybody is coming together.”

Red Cross has been helping the family with food and finding them a place to stay.

Meanwhile investigators continue to sift through the debris of the home.

They believe the fire was sparked by an appliance in the laundry room.

“We’re not sure if that was the actual cause of the fire or if it was impacted by fire, so that’s why we have one of our engineers here right now,” said Manny Garcia, a supervisor with the fire marshal’s office.

The damage estimate is now closer to $1 million.