KITCHENER -- Kitchener-Waterloo residents were given the chance to safely recycle and refurbish broken and old devices and help those in need.

The tech collection drive held at Communitech in Kitchener on Saturday was designed to allow the public and organizations to drop off their old technology.

Unwanted devices will then be refurbished and recycled back into the community for those who need them most.

“We’ve been meaning to get rid of a lot things for the last couple years and when I saw this I went ‘okay, we’re doing it now,’” said Kitchener resident Tracy Lapointe. “It was a great opportunity. I loved reading that it was going to go into the hands of those who don’t have the finances to get them on their own.”

The refurbished technology will help support people with education, employment, and staying informed.