KITCHENER -- Kitchener tech hub Communitech is hoping to bring some top talent to the region from south of the border.

Billboards have gone up along busy highways in the U.S., including near Silicon Valley on the coast of California.

The ad campaign centres around the uncertainty that many workers are facing regarding a visa in the U.S. right now.

The billboards went up about three weeks ago in cities across the country.

"What if my visa gets cancelled? What if I lose my job and health insurance?" the billboard posits, showing the questions typed in a search engine.

The words are against a white and red backdrop of the Canadian flag, with the Communitech website underneath.

Communitech CEO Iain Klugman says the recruiting process is good for both parties.

"There's a fair amount of uncertainty and doubt right now in America among people who hold what are called H1-B visas, and in order to get an H1-B visa, you have to be a very, very senior, qualified individual," he explains.

"So it's a great pre-screening for us."

Klugman says their website has seen a tremendous amount of traffic since the campaign started.

He's hoping it'll help them recruit dozens of workers to Waterloo Region.