

Jennifer K. Baker with reporting by Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A Kitchener committee has rejected a proposed change to the city’s snow clearing bylaw.

Currently all residents are required to shovel their sidewalks down to the bare pavement within 24 hours of a significant snowfall.

“If it’s not clear at that point then they will send out contractors and [homeowners] will get a fine for that,” says Ward 1 councillor Scott Davey.

The proposed change would have meant the end of those fines.

A committee brought forward the motion to adjust the 20-year bylaw.

“If residents do make an honest attempt to clear the snow they won’t be fined,” explained Ward 7 councillor Bill Ionannidis.

But the proposed change was defeated.

Davey says he’s disappointed with the result after hearing the concerns of residents.

“They just really believe that bare pavement is an unreasonable standard for them to try and achieve.”

Alyssa Clelland, who is blind, disagrees.

“I have to use my cane to find the sidewalk and know where every bump is,” she says. “Snow impedes that and I can’t hear my cane.”

Ioannidis feels the bylaw -and the fees - are necessary.

“That way we can have accessibility and make sure the city is clear in a reasonable time frame.”

While the committee has rejected the change, this isn’t the end of the process.

Kitchener council will also consider the change at next week’s meeting.