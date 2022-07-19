Commercial truck crashes into utility poles in Kitchener, driver charged
Commercial truck crashes into utility poles in Kitchener, driver charged
Several utility poles and telecommunications wires in Kitchener were damaged after a commercial truck with its lift up crashed into them.
Four wooden poles and one light post were pulled down, leaving some poles resting on the ground and others partially hanging in the air.
The crash forced police to shut down a stretch of King Street East at Deer Ridge Drive on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, police announced that a 47-year-old Kitchener man had been charged with careless driving in connection to the incident.
Police said the truck exited a private driveway in the area before its raised box lifting became entangled in wires.
Originally, police reported hydro poles had been hit, however, KW Hydro said it was actually telecommunications poles that were damaged.
A representative from KW Hydro said the wires impacted were not hydro wires, but instead telecommunications wires.
Crews from Kitchener Wilmot Hydro were on scene helping the truck to safely escape the wires, freeing the vehicle from under them just after 2:30 p.m.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bell and Rogers vehicles were on-scene helping to repair the damage.
Witnesses in the area told CTV News the driver remained in his truck the whole time.
In a tweet posted at 1:07 p.m., Waterloo regional police said King Street East at Riverbank Drive was closed. As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, King Street had reopened to two-way traffic, but one lane on the west side was still closed.
The ramp to Highway 8 was also closed, but has since reopened.
The closure backed up rush hour traffic heading south bound on King Street, as commuters exit the highway less than a kilometer from the scene.
Correction
A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the affected intersection as King Street East and Riverbend Drive. The intersection that was closed was King Street East and Riverbank Drive. It has been corrected.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
How to know when it's time to quit your job
Sorting out when you should quit your job can be a daunting task. Personal development coach Hina Khan suggests reminding yourself that you are allowed to quit, and asking yourself what you want really want in your professional life when making the decision.
'Dog days of summer': Heat warnings continue in Ontario, Quebec
Heat warnings remain in effect for many parts of Ontario and Quebec Wednesday as temperatures could reach the high 30s, and potentially 40s, with the humidity.
London
-
Mom and six kids take cover as storm rips through their farm
It was a close call for a family in Lambton County as violent weather tore through their farm east of Wyoming, Ont. on Tuesday evening.
-
Fatal hit and run in Grey Highlands
One person has died and three others are injured after a group of pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Grey Highlands, according to OPP.
-
Farm vehicle involved in crash near Fordwich, Ont.
There has been a serious crash north of the village of Fordwich involving a car and farm equipment.
Windsor
-
Tornado watch issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada says a few tornadoes and thunderstorms are possible for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this afternoon.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Missing Chatham youth sought by police
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public's assistance finding a missing 16-year-old youth.
Barrie
-
Cyclist critically injured in collision with pickup truck: OPP
Provincial police in Caledon are investigating a collision that seriously injured a cyclist in the overnight hours on Wednesday.
-
Special weather statement for Simcoe Muskoka
A severe weather statement for Simcoe Muskoka with possible thunderstorms expected to develop over eastern Michigan or Lake Huron this afternoon.
-
Fatal hit and run in Grey Highlands
One person has died and three others are injured after a group of pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Grey Highlands, according to OPP.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across northeastern Ont.
Conditions in northeastern Ontario are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail, Environment Canada said Wednesday.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
Ottawa
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as wastewater signal projected to rise
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa as COVID-19 wastewater indicators approach record highs.
Toronto
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
-
Toronto teacher gifts entire class brand new sneakers
A group of downtown Toronto students will be stepping into the next school year in style thanks to their teacher -- who bought each pupil in her classroom a brand new pair of sneakers.
-
Hells Angels 'motorcycle procession' coming to Toronto
Hundreds of members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club are expected to roll through Toronto Thursday.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Quebec Court of Appeal says details of secret trial must remain hidden from public
Quebec's Court of Appeal has rejected requests to publicly disclose details about a secret trial involving a police informant.
Atlantic
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Winnipeg
-
Which parts of Manitoba got 100 mm in Tuesday’s storms?
Parts of Manitoba were hit with more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds as fast as 125 km/h in Tuesday’s thunderstorms.
-
'The patients could hear him screaming': Winnipeg man in pain left waiting one hour for ER doctor
A Manitoba couple claims they experienced how broken the hospital system is after their recent visit to a Winnipeg emergency department.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Agreement to be signed Wednesday to support redevelopment of former Kapyong Barracks
A historic partnership will be signed on Wednesday morning at The Forks to support the creation of Canada’s largest urban reserve at the site of the former Kapyong Barracks.
Calgary
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
-
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
Edmonton
-
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
-
Deadline for Alberta UCP leadership contestants; most have filed applications
It’s deadline day for those seeking to be the next leader of Alberta’s United Conservatives and most of the contestants have already filed their applications.
-
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
Vancouver
-
Review underway after death in B.C. town without ambulance or emergency department: mayor
A senior in B.C.’s Interior died after going into cardiac arrest while the only ambulance was dispatched to another town and the hospital’s emergency department was closed.
-
Hungry bears tear through B.C. cars with garbage, food left inside: photos
Conservation officers are warning B.C. residents and visitors to keep animal attractants out of their cars, saying they're "no match" for hungry bears.
-
Air Canada ordered to pay B.C. traveller additional $700 over delayed luggage
A B.C. traveller who spent days in Dubai without her luggage will receive hundreds of dollars from Air Canada following a decision from the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.