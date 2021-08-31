Commercial truck crashes into hydro pole near Listowel: OPP
A crash near Listowel has knocked out power in the area.
Provincial police said a commercial vehicle hit a hydro police on Road 152 near Line 88 northeast of Listowel.
In a tweet, officials said the incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The OPP said injuries from the crash are not life-threatening.
A Hydro One crew was called to the scene to help with repairs. As of 2 p.m., around 3,400 residents were without power due to the crash.
