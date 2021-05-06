MARYHILL -- The owners of the Commercial Tavern in Maryhill, a staple in Ontario’s country music scene, are riding off into the sunset and closing the saloon’s doors for good after decades in business.

They chalk the closure up to declining business along with the double-whammy of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions shuttering bars, restaurants and music venues for most of the past year.

“You know, I’m having trouble getting my head and my heart around it,” said owner Paul Weber. “It’s a big, big beautiful property that we have to ever leave but we had to entertain the thought of it because it’s just too big.”

Paul, along with his wife, Donna, have owned the Commercial Tavern for the past 25 years.

They’re opting to put the historic 166-year-old building up for sale, closing a major chapter in the small rural community’s history.

“It’s probably the toughest decision of my life,” Weber said.