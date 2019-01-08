

CTV Kitchener





A man robbed a convenience store dressed like Venom from the Spiderman comics.

Waterloo Regional Police say the robbery happened on Monday at 1:15 p.m. at a store on Weber Street West.

The next day, police say they arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to the robbery.

Police did not say what the man was charged with. He was not identified.

The man had and weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

He then fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash and was last seen running south on Water Street North.