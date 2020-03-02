CAMPBELLVILLE -- It all started with a Twitter conversation about beer.

Comedian Ricky Gervais was asked about the best beer he’s ever tasted. He said it was Vancouver-based Parallel 49’s Ruby Tears.

So Ruby Tears is the best beer that @rickygervais has ever tasted. NO BIGGIE..! https://t.co/1iWBekZdXW — Parallel 49 Brewing (@Parallel49Beer) February 25, 2020

The Canadian brewer quickly took note, and to thank the funny man, offered to donate a portion of sales to an animal charity of Gervais’ choosing.

We would like to donate 25 cents per pint of Ruby Tears and $1 from the sale of each six-pack province-wide to an animal charity of his choosing.



We look forward to hearing from you, @rickygervais ! — Parallel 49 Brewing (@Parallel49Beer) February 27, 2020

Gervais decided on the Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary, tagging the Campbellville organization in his next tweet.

“The brewer reached out to us,” said co-founder Steve Jenkins, “and [Gervais has] reached out now since, and . . . it’s become kind of a funny little thing.”

Jenkins and his partner Derek Walter started the charity in 2014.

They had moved to the farm after their pet pig Esther – who they were told was a “micro pig” – grew to be 600 pounds in just two years.

Esther faced a number of health challenges over the years, prompting her dads to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned and abused farmed animals.

There are now 75 animals in care at the sanctuary, including 31 pigs.

Jenkins says the money raised will help them cover the costs of shelter, food, and health care for the animals.

Gervais and his wife have visited the sanctuary before, and even gave them tickets to his last tour, which were auctioned to raise money.

“We keep in touch with [Gervais’ wife] quite a lot. They’ve been really, really fantastic supporters,” says Jenkins.

“They were just so genuine and down to earth,” he continued, noting the couple already knew the names of the animals before arriving. “So it was really cool to see an actual, genuine interest in everything that was going on.”

Jenkins says he’s been talking with Parallel 49, but they haven’t finalized how the donations will work yet.

More information about the charity can be found at happilyeveresther.ca.