KITCHENER -- Guelph residents are being warned about a long wait at the landfill today as it reopens to the public for the first time in months.

A photo of bumper-to-bumper cars waiting to drop off waste was posted by the City of Guelph to its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

The caption accompanying the photo reads, “If you're thinking of going to the waste drop off today, you may want to bring a snack. Or maybe come some other time?”

Starting on Tuesday, residents are allowed to bring garbage and household hazardous waste to drop off, but recycling, yard waste, and reuse areas remain closed to the public.

Drop off is open to the public on Tuesday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The landfill has been closed to residents since March in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Around the region, it seems people have been eager to unload their trash.

In Waterloo Region, officials say they believe they set a record for a Monday when landfills reopened following a weeks-long closure.