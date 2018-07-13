

CTV Kitchener





A huge plume of smoke filled the sky south of Exeter Friday.

A combine harvester was out in a field near Hern Line and Park Road when the wheat suddenly caught fire.

The flames quickly spread.

Approximately 20 acres of wheat was destroyed.

It took 50 firefighters to extinguish the flames.

A farmer suffered minor burns to his hands and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The dry conditions may have contributed to the fire’s spread.

There is currently a burn ban in place for all of Huron County.