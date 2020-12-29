KITCHENER -- Another system is moving toward the province, bringing widespread snow to northern Ontario and a messy mix to the south.

For southern Ontario, periods of snow will develop overnight and early Wednesday, but as warmer air moves in snow transitions to rain.

Tuesday’s forecast overnight low for Waterloo Region is -10 degrees Celsius, but the temperature is expected to rise to -2 C by Wednesday morning and 5 C by the afternoon hours.

As the transition from snow to rain occurs, a period of freezing rain is possible in the afternoon. Two cm of snow is forecast for Kitchener-Waterloo.

Thursday conditions clear for most, with the chance of lake-effect snow behind the system and periods of cloud.

The next round isn’t far behind. A Texas Low develops bringing the risk of a messy mix for New Year’s Day, with periods of rain or snow and the risk of freezing rain.