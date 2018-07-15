Featured
Collision takes down hydro pole, damages three other vehicles
The driver of a vehicle that hit a hydro pole was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. (Scott Clarke / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 2:36PM EDT
Police are investigating a collision in Cambridge on Water Street North and Dundas Street North.
A vehicle struck a traffic light, which was knocked over.
The driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Three other vehicles were damaged when the pole came down.
Police say charges are pending.