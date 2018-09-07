

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision in Elmira shut down part of the road on Friday morning.

It happened on Church Street West just before 8:00 a.m.

Both vehicles were heading in the same direction when one rear-ended the other.

The struck vehicle veered off the road into the ditch, hitting a pole holding guide wires.

Minor injuries were treated on-scene.

Church Street West was closed between Floradale Road and Barnswallow Drive for about an hour.

There was no word on charges.