Collision sends vehicle into ditch, closes road
A vehicle was rear-ended in Elmira, temporarily closing the road.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 9:38AM EDT
A two-vehicle collision in Elmira shut down part of the road on Friday morning.
It happened on Church Street West just before 8:00 a.m.
Both vehicles were heading in the same direction when one rear-ended the other.
The struck vehicle veered off the road into the ditch, hitting a pole holding guide wires.
Minor injuries were treated on-scene.
Church Street West was closed between Floradale Road and Barnswallow Drive for about an hour.
There was no word on charges.