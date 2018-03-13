

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Waterloo on Monday night.

The crash happened at approximately 9 p.m. at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Northfield Drive West.

Police say two vehicles collided and sent one car rolling down an embanked where it landed on top of two cars in a Nissan dealership.

The second vehicle involved suffered heavy front-end damage.

Minor injuries were reported.