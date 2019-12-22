KITCHENER -- A 20-year-old woman has sustained serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Sportsworld Drive, near the Highway 8 on-ramp.

Three others were also taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the injured woman is now in stable condition.

Charges are pending and officers are trying to determine whether speed was a factor in the crash.

The southbound lanes of Sportsworld Drive will be closed for several hours at the ramp while the investigation continues.