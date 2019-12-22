Collision sends one woman, three others to hospital
CTV Kitchener Published Sunday, December 22, 2019 7:50PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 22, 2019 8:48PM EST
One person has been seriously injured and three were taken to hospital after a collision on Sportsworld Drive. (Photo: Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) (Dec. 22, 2019)
KITCHENER -- A 20-year-old woman has sustained serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Sportsworld Drive, near the Highway 8 on-ramp.
Three others were also taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say the injured woman is now in stable condition.
Charges are pending and officers are trying to determine whether speed was a factor in the crash.
The southbound lanes of Sportsworld Drive will be closed for several hours at the ramp while the investigation continues.