Collision report shows fewer crashes in Waterloo region due to decreased traffic volume

The number of collisions in the Region of Waterloo was significantly lower in 2020 compared to the previous five years, according to the annual collision report released by the Region of Waterloo.

Released on Friday, the annual collision report showed 4,715 collisions in 2020 – although the region said traffic volumes were down 30 per cent over the year before due to the provincial-wide lockdowns for COVID-19.

“It’s great to see the number of collisions continue to decrease, but we can do more to keep our roads safe,” said Steve van De Keere, director of Transportation Services for the region in a media release. “Over the years, the region has implemented a number of educational and road safety programs like roundabouts, red light cameras, pedestrian countdown signals, signalized intersection offset crosswalks, rural all-way stops and high-visibility ladder crosswalks, all to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.”

According to the report, there were seven fatal collisions, 493 collisions which resulted in injuries, 67 collisions involving pedestrians and 79 collisions involving cyclists in 2020.

The seven fatal collisions included those involving drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians. Despite the region saying fewer cars were on the roads, this is the highest number of fatalities on roadways since the region reported nine fatalities in 2017.

A fatal collision is defined in the report as a motor vehicle collision in which at least one person sustains bodily injuries resulting in death within 30 days of the date of the crash.

The most collision-prone time of the year was Fridays in February at 5 p.m.

The percentage of alcohol-related collisions increased to 1.59 per cent from 1.31 per cent in 2019.

MOST COLLISION-PRONE STREETS

Kitchener recorded the highest number of collisions with 1,807, followed by Cambridge with 1,408 and Waterloo with 909.

The locations with the most driver-involved collisions were:

• King Street and Bishop Street in Cambridge

• Hespeler Road and Marple Grove at Fisher Mills Road in Cambridge

• Trussler Road and Cedar Creek Road in North Dumfries

• King Street and Borden Avenue in Kitchener

• Fairway Road and Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener

The locations with the most pedestrian-involved collisions were:

• University Avenue and Albert Street in Waterloo

• Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue in Kitchener

• Ainslie Street and Main Street in Cambridge

• Weber Street and Lincoln Road in Waterloo

• King Street and Bishop Street in Cambridge

The locations with the most cyclist-involved collisions were: