A vehicle out of commission on the LRT tracks in midtown has caused traffic delays while crews investigate.

It happened on King Street West near Agnes Street at around 5:45 p.m.

While officials on scene would not confirm whether or not an ION vehicle was involved in the crash, passengers aboard the train said they felt an impact.

Two of them told CTV Kitchener that they think the car turned in front of the LRT.

The LRT was seen having its front panel removed as well.

The car involved, a sedan, had its back windshield smashed in the crash.

It’s not known whether anyone was injured in the crash, but at least one ambulance responded.