

CTV Kitchener





Two people were taken to hospital following a serious crash near Floradale.

Waterloo Regional Police say a vehicle and a farm tractor collided just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday on Arthur Street North at Sandy Hills Drive.

According to police, the driver was ejected from the open-roof tractor. They were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and they were also taken to hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.