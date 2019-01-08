Featured
Collision involving tractor closes road near Floradale
A serious crash near Floradale closed Arthur Street North on Tuesday night.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 10:37PM EST
Two people were taken to hospital following a serious crash near Floradale.
Waterloo Regional Police say a vehicle and a farm tractor collided just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday on Arthur Street North at Sandy Hills Drive.
According to police, the driver was ejected from the open-roof tractor. They were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and they were also taken to hospital.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.