Collision involving pedestrian closes Waterloo intersection

Waterloo regional police said a pedestrian was involved in a collision which has prompted a road closure in Waterloo.

In a tweet posted just before 10 p.m., police said the crash occurred on Erb Street West at Ira Needles Boulevard.

Police said to expect road closures in the area for the collision investigation, but did not specify which roads were closed.

Grand River Transit said in a tweet Thursday night there is an emergency detour on routes 13 Laurelwood and 29 Keats-University due to the police investigation.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in this incident.