Collision involving a hydro pole shuts down section of a Kitchener road
A section of Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision Wednesday, shortly before 10 p.m.
Wabanaki Drive was closed between Wilson Avenue and Manitou Drive for an investigation.
The closure was expected to remain in effect for several hours. As of Thursday morning at 6:30, the roadway remained closed.
Police told CTV News that hydro crews are expected to be on scene until 3 p.m., to complete the necessary repairs.
Grand River Transit said an emergency detour was implemented.
Details are limited at this time and police have not said if any injuries were reported.
