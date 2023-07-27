Collision investigation underway in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are on scene of a single motor vehicle collision on Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener.
In a tweet posted around 1:45 p.m., police said Wabanaki Drive is closed between Goodrich Drive and Wilson Avenue.
Police did not say if there were any injuries as a result from the crash.
Police did not say how long the road would be closed for.
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
'We are in absolutely new record territory:' July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer
Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities said Tuesday.
WATCH | Mother, daughter flee for safety down road surrounded by flames in Sicily
Video captured earlier this week in Sicily gives a glimpse at what it's like to be on the fire line, as Italy deals with scorching heat and wildfires.
Trump is winning the political battle but he will ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
These are the 5 things you should know about heat warnings in Canada
The temperature that leads to a heat warning in one province could be lower than the temperature that triggers an alert in another part of the country. Here's what to know about heat warnings in Canada.
London
Police seize several guns, $8.5M in drugs through Project SAFE
This year, London, Ont. has seen a rise in shootings and emerging issues surrounding gun violence.
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
OPP say 'edged weapon' used in road rage incident
Around 12:45 p.m., OPP responded to a call on Line 36 in Perth East where they said an “edged weapon” was displayed to another motorist.
Windsor
Northern Tornadoes Project investigates possible tornadoes in Blenheim, Kingsville, Leamington and Harrow
As people across the region clean up from the mess left behind by Wednesday’s storm, a team of researchers have rolled into town to investigate the possibility of another tornado touchdown.
-
'From the get-go, it's in his blood': Classic car enthusiasts asked to join funeral procession
The family of a George Fedak, a man with a passion for classic cars, is asking other car and motorcyclists to join in the funeral procession.
Cold case murderer identified publicly: Windsor police
Windsor police are publicly identifying the individual they say is responsible for the 2000 cold case murder of Windsor resident Carol Christou.
Barrie
22-year-old Etobicoke man tries to run away after causing crash on Hwy 400: OPP
Provincial police say a driver took off running after causing a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie on Thursday.
Cyclist fined $180 for blowing through stop sign
Police remind cyclists that road signs apply to them as much as any road user after handing one individual a hefty fine for rolling through a stop sign in a community safety zone.
-
Man, 52, charged in sexual assault at Newmarket dog park
Police arrested a 52-year-old York Region man in connection with a sexual assault at a Newmarket dog park.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
-
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17 near Mattawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions east of Mattawa, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
OC Transpo must hit three milestones before O-Train service resumes on Monday
OC Transpo must reach three milestones before giving the final green light to resume O-Train service on Monday morning, which would be two weeks after Ottawa's light-rail transit system was shutdown after an axle-bearing issue was discovered on one train.
-
Accused in Ottawa east-end explosion expected to plead guilty next month
The man charged with causing an explosion that destroyed several new homes in Ottawa earlier this year is expected to plead guilty next month.
-
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end.
Toronto
Video shows victim being thrown from moving car during violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont.
New video has surfaced showing a violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont. earlier this month, in which a driver was tossed from their vehicle while it was still in motion.
-
Tim Hortons apologizes after video shows mouse scurrying across counter in Ontario restaurant
Tim Hortons has issued an apology to guests after a video shows a mouse scurrying across a Napanee, Ont., restaurant’s food preparation counter.
-
Why this Toronto millennial dumpster dives for groceries
A Toronto millennial is dumpster diving for most of her groceries, and this is why she’s opting to go binning before buying.
Montreal
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
Back to the drawing board for Big O roof replacement at Olympic Park
It's back to the drawing board for the Olympic Stadium - The Big O - roof. Engineers discovered that there will have to be major changes to the structure before a new roof can be installed, which will involve replacing a massive 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the stadium.
-
U.S authorities arrest man in 'Nation River Lady' cold case of woman found in Ontario
U.S. authorities have arrested a Florida man charged with murder in a decades-old Canadian cold case and have set a date for his extradition hearing.
Atlantic
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
'Crews are working around the clock': N.S. has so far repaired 500 sections of roads damaged by torrential rain storms
Nova Scotia has so far made repairs to about 500 sections of roadways damaged by last weekend’s torrential rain and flooding, the Department of Public Works said Thursday.
-
Risk of downpours, thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning in Nova Scotia
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday for Nova Scotia calls for rain totals of 20 to 40 mm with possibly higher amounts in thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Winnipeg
2 potential tornadoes being investigated following Manitoba storms
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Cocaine in semi, hidden by corn, found at Manitoba border crossing by CBSA officers
Millions of dollars worth of suspected cocaine was seized at the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba two weeks ago in what police are calling one of the biggest busts in the last five years.
-
Rail cars carrying dangerous goods go off tracks en route to Thompson
A train derailment has disrupted rail service between Winnipeg and Thompson Thursday.
Calgary
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance to identify suspects in Ranchlands shooting
Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle they say was responsible for a shooting in Ranchlands earlier this week.
-
Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall
The Calgary Zoo will welcome two polar bears this fall.
Edmonton
UCP 'dithering' on Alberta hospital projects, NDP says, after Smith issues infrastructure mandate letter
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of not caring about health care or making sure patients have beds in the future, following the release of a mandate letter to the new infrastructure minister.
-
North Edmonton homicide victim shot multiple times: police
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in north Edmonton earlier this week was fatally shot.
-
Police warn of man accused of sexually assaulting homeless women
Edmonton police have charged a 60-year-old Edmonton man in connection with two sexual assaults against women, and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Vancouver
B.C. massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 8 people
Authorities have announced charges against a B.C. massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting eight people over the course of 15 years.
-
Transit police seize drugs, guns, cash after 'unprovoked' attack near Surrey SkyTrain station
An investigation into an alleged attack on a group of men near a Surrey SkyTrain station last month has resulted in multiple arrests and a large seizure of drugs, guns and cash.
-
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.