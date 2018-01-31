Featured
Collision in Waterloo leaves extensive damage
A damaged vehicle is seen following a two-vehicle collision at Columbia and Albert streets in Waterloo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 10:52AM EST
Two vehicles received significant damage Tuesday when they collided in Waterloo.
The crash occurred during the afternoon rush at Columbia and Albert streets.
While no injuries were reported, a Region of Waterloo crew was brought in because a pipe was hit by one of the vehicles.
The collision caused backups in the area, which were further hampered when a second crash occurred. Minor injuries were reported when a Grand River Transit bus was rear-ended by a minivan.