Two vehicles received significant damage Tuesday when they collided in Waterloo.

The crash occurred during the afternoon rush at Columbia and Albert streets.

While no injuries were reported, a Region of Waterloo crew was brought in because a pipe was hit by one of the vehicles.

The collision caused backups in the area, which were further hampered when a second crash occurred. Minor injuries were reported when a Grand River Transit bus was rear-ended by a minivan.