Collision in Guelph leads to road closures

OPP cruiser - file image. (OPP_CR/Twitter) OPP cruiser - file image. (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • CLIMATE FEATURE

    CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy

    For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Diesel is a potentially hazardous fuel, which can only be delivered to the community when the ice thaws. Spills can be catastrophic in communities which rely on hunting and fishing for food. Now, for the first time in the region, construction his underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it’s completed, it will replace diesel at the community’s primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.

    The Inukjuak, Que. skyline is seen in fall, 2021. The lights illuminating these houses are powered by diesel, which is the principal source of energy in the community of about 1,800. (Kaaria Quash)

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver