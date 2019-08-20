

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Regional Police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after an incident in Elmira Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Line 86 and Floradale Road around 10 p.m.

They said initial information indicated a pedestrian was struck by a car.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital as a result. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic officers remain on scene investigating.

Roads in the area will be closed for several hours.