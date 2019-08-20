

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Regional Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Elmira Tuesday evening.

Two young adults from Woolwich Township were skateboarding when one of them was struck from behind by a vehicle, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Line 86 and Floradale Road around 10 p.m.

Line 86 was closed for several hours between Flordale Rd. and Reid Woods Dr.

Officials continue to investigate.

Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.