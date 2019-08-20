Featured
Collision in Elmira sends pedestrian on skateboard to hospital
Waterloo Regional Police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after an incident in Elmira. (August 20, 2019.)
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 11:25PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2019 1:02PM EDT
Regional Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Elmira Tuesday evening.
Two young adults from Woolwich Township were skateboarding when one of them was struck from behind by a vehicle, according to police.
Officers responded to the area of Line 86 and Floradale Road around 10 p.m.
Line 86 was closed for several hours between Flordale Rd. and Reid Woods Dr.
Officials continue to investigate.
Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.