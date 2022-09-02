Collision damages powerlines in Kitchener, man charged with impaired driving

Wilson Avenue at Goodrich Drive Kitchener and Wilson Avenue at Wabanaki Drive were closed on Sept. 2. (Terry Kelly/CTV News Kitchener) Wilson Avenue at Goodrich Drive Kitchener and Wilson Avenue at Wabanaki Drive were closed on Sept. 2. (Terry Kelly/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area.

These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding

As southern Pakistan grapples with deadly flooding along the Indus River, residents of another country with a lengthy history of floods may be wondering if it could happen here. CTVNews.ca looks at the types of regions in Canada most likely to experience flooding.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver