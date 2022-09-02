Collision damages powerlines in Kitchener, man charged with impaired driving

Waterloo regional police said one person has minor injuries and impaired driving charges after a collision at Wilson Avenue in Kitchener.

Police said a single motor vehicle left the roadway around 4:20 p.m. on Friday and struck two hydro poles, knocking down powerlines.

"Barricades are being requested, and road closures will be in effect for a period of time while hydro makes repairs. Injuries to the driver are minor," said WRPS Const. Andre Johnson in an email.

Closures were in place with barricades are at Wilson Avenue at Goodrich Drive Kitchener and Wilson Avenue at Wabanaki Drive.

On Saturday, police confirmed that they had charged a 31-year-old Waterloo man with impaired driving, dangerous driving, and failing to comply with a release order.