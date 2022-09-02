Collision damages powerlines in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police said they are currently on scene at Wilson Avenue investigating a collision.

Police said a single motor vehicle left the roadway and struck two hydro poles, knocking down powerlines.

"Barricades are being requested, and road closures will be in effect for a period of time while hydro makes repairs. Injuries to the driver are minor," said WRPS Const. Andre Johnson in an email.

Closures in place with barricades are at Wilson Avenue at Goodrich Drive Kitchener and Wilson Avenue at Wabanaki Drive.