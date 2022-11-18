Collision closes Woolwich roadway

Waterloo regional police said police are currently on the scene of a collision in Woolwich Township.

According to police, the collision occurred on Arthur Street South, prompting police to close a portion of the street.

“Arthur Street South is closed southbound at the Sawmill Road roundabout. Northbound Hwy 85 traffic will be diverted at King Street North,” police said in a tweet posted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police are asking motorists to find an alternative route.

This story will be updated.