Collision closes section of Highway 403 near Brantford

A crash on Highway 403 east of Brantford on July 22. (Submitted: Amanda Berry) A crash on Highway 403 east of Brantford on July 22. (Submitted: Amanda Berry)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver