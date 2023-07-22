Collision closes section of Highway 403 near Brantford

Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision east of Brantford which has closed a section of Highway 403.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted about the crash shortly before noon on Saturday.

The highway was initially closed in both directions but the eastbound lanes have since reopened.

Both westbound lanes remain closed as of 3:30 p.m.

OPP say the closure stretches from exit 55 (County Road 52 & Trinity Road) to exit 41 (Brant County Road 18 & Garden Avenue).

There are no details on injuries at this time but photos submitted to CTV news show a badly damaged vehicle in the grass median of the highway. Another vehicle can be seen in the grass to the right of the highway.

COLLISION: #Hwy403 #Brantford: the highway is closed in both directions between exit 55 County Rd 52/Trinity Rd and exit 41 #BrantCounty Rd 18/Garden Ave following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/8ay7Xg9br9 — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) July 22, 2023

