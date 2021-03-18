Advertisement
Collision closes road near Guelph
Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 6:49PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 18, 2021 7:53PM EDT
A crash on Townline Road 3 near Guelph (Krista Sharpe / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a collision has closed a road near Guelph.
Officials tweeted about the crash on Township Road 3 between Highway 7 and Wellington Road 30 shortly before 6 p.m.
Wires are down as a result of the crash, according to police.
Officials at the scene said a natural gas line ruptured due to the collision.
Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The road will likely be closed for several hours while they clear the scene.