KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a collision has closed a road near Guelph.

Officials tweeted about the crash on Township Road 3 between Highway 7 and Wellington Road 30 shortly before 6 p.m.

Wires are down as a result of the crash, according to police.

Officials at the scene said a natural gas line ruptured due to the collision.

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The road will likely be closed for several hours while they clear the scene.